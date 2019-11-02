Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drains game winner
Tatum delivered 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Friday's 104-102 home win over the Knicks.
Tatum's 24 points included the game winning long two-point jumper from the corner right in RJ Barrett's mug. It was Tatum's first career game winner. The Knicks, led by former Celtic Marcus Morris, hung tough all game, but the combo of Tatum and Kemba Walker were just too tough to beat. Tatum was especially efficient, despite Boston having many players unavailable. Boston now hits the road for eight of their next 10 games, including Tuesday's matchup in Cleveland.
