Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 14 points Saturday
Tatum collected 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six blocks and three steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 87-85 victory over the Nets.
The six blocks were a season-high for Tatum, who has tallied at most 3 steals in any other game this season. The steals and blocks were a nice plus for Tatum Saturday night, but don't get used to these defensive stats on a regular basis from Tatum. He has averaged 14 points on offense per game this season, so while owners can continue to expect similar outputs on that end of the ball, Tatum's defense should die down a little bit as the season moves forward.
