Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 19 points Monday
Tatum registered 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Monday's 107-99 win over the Heat.
Tatum didn't do much besides score Monday night, but it was encouraging to see how efficient he was on the night, nailing all three of his three-point attempts en route to a 62 percent shooting percentage on the night. Tatum is touted as one of the better younger players in the game, and his efficiency is just one reason why his play is so strong.
