Tatum scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-116 overtime win over the Raptors.

It's the third time in the last four games, and the sixth time this season, Tatum has struck for 20 or more points. The 20-year-old has taken a step backwards with his shooting percentage, in part because he's taken more shots from three-point range, but otherwise he's improved his numbers nearly across the board from his already impressive debut campaign.