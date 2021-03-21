Tatum scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-96 win over the Magic.

Although he took a back seat to Jaylen Brown's 10 made threes, it was the sixth time in the last seven games Tatum has scored 20 or more points. The 23-year-old is enjoying a strong March, averaging 23.9 points, 6.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 steals a game on the month.