Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 25 points Tuesday

Tatum collected 25 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 victory over the Cavs.

Tatum's scoring success Tuesday night was a result of being able to get to the charity stripe and finish the easy points. He shot a dozen free throws and made them all, accounting for nearly half his points in what was his highest scoring effort since early January.