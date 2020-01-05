Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 28 in win
Tatum had 28 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Saturday's 111-104 win over the Bulls.
This was a nice bounce-back outing for Tatum, who shot 2-of-16 from the field in the Celtics' previous game Friday versus Atlanta. He's topped 20 points in six of his last nine contests and is averaging career highs across the board in 2019-20, bolstering his case for earning his first All-Star nod.
