Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 30 points in Team USA win

Tatum ended with 30 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Team USA's 161-144 victory over Team World.

Tatum was in scoring mode Friday, scoring 30 points in 26 minutes during Team USA's victory in the Rising Stars Challenge. Along with Kyle Kuzma, the pair attempted 51 field-goals, almost half of the entire teams total. Tatum continues to have a productive season for the Celtics, although is perhaps underachieving when compared to the numbers people may have been hoping for. That being said, he is one of the most consistent fantasy assets you will find and his numbers should continue along the same trajectory as the season progresses.