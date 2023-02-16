Tatum posted 38 points (15-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pistons.

After sitting out against the Bucks, Tatum (illness) returned to the lineup Wednesday and dominated with a game-high 38 points, while also leading the contest in rebounds (nine) and three-pointers made (six). The small forward scored 24 of his points on a ridiculous 9-of-11 shooting from the field as the Celtics cruised to their fifth win in their last six games. Tatum has now shot above 60 percent in two of his last three games and has connected on five or more attempts from beyond the arc three times already this month.