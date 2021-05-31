Tatum dropped 40 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 17-17 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Nets.

Tatum was coming off a 50-point performance in Game 3 and delivered another impressive outing despite the loss, as the star forward carried with a team that was missing several starters due to injury. Tatum might have delivered a woeful performance in Game 2, but he has been largely impressive in this series and is averaging 30.3 points per game in four tilts against the Nets.