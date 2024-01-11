Tatum accumulated 45 points (13-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Tatum returned after missing the previous game with an ankle injury, leading all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and threes made while stepping up late to help Boston come back to beat Minnesota. Tatum tied a season high in scoring, a mark he also posted Nov. 20 against Charlotte. He has now connected on six or more threes in four contests this year.