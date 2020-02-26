Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops career-high eight triples
Tatum ended with 36 points (14-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Tatum is on some kind of hot streak right now, putting up top-five numbers over the past two weeks. The continued absence of Kemba Walker (knee) has certainly afforded Tatum more responsibility on the offensive end. This presents as a prime sell-high moment if you have Tatum on your roster, especially with Walker a chance to return Wednesday. With that being said, he is clearly the alpha on this team and should continue to deliver big numbers as the playoffs draw near.
