Play

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops career-high eight triples

Tatum ended with 36 points (14-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Tatum is on some kind of hot streak right now, putting up top-five numbers over the past two weeks. The continued absence of Kemba Walker (knee) has certainly afforded Tatum more responsibility on the offensive end. This presents as a prime sell-high moment if you have Tatum on your roster, especially with Walker a chance to return Wednesday. With that being said, he is clearly the alpha on this team and should continue to deliver big numbers as the playoffs draw near.

More News
Our Latest Stories