Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops game-high 30 points in loss
Tatum finished with 30 points (12-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Clippers.
Tatum led all scorers with 30 points as the Celtics pushed the Clippers all the way to overtime. Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to takeaway for the Celtics, including the mature play of Tatum. He has been touted as a solid top-40 player across all formats with the only question being whether he could develop into a big-time scorer. This was obviously only one game; however, he was certainly the go-to guy for the Celtics and appeared to thrive with the ball in his hands.
