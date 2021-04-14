Tatum scored 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

He led all scorers on the night and made some key buckets during crunch time, including a three-pointer with 8.5 seconds left on the clock. Tatum has delivered at least 25 points in four straight games and at least 20 in an impressive 11 straight, averaging 29.6 points, 8.1 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.0 steals since March 26.