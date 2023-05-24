Tatum contributed 33 points (14-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 win over Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half and contributed nine points in an 18-0 run that turned the game around. The Celtics outplayed Miami from deep, and the All-Star contributed four threes of his own in the decisive road win.