Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient double-double
Tatum tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-88 win over the Cavaliers.
Tatum supplied his third double-double through 22 appearances this season, and he's on pace to easily surpass last year's total (eight). Meanwhile, Tatum has splashed at least four threes in four of the last five games, plus he has combined for seven blocks across the last four and 10 steals across the last five.
