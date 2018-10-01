Tatum managed 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 19 minutes during the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.

Tatum shot under 40.0 percent for the second time in as many preseason games Sunday, but he still managed to double up his scoring total from Friday's opener by draining 75.0 percent of his long-distance attempts. The second-year pro turned in an outstanding rookie season and excelled during Boston's postseason run during the 2017-18 campaign, and he's expected to shift to power forward this coming season to accommodate the return of Gordon Hayward after a year-long absence.