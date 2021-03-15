Tatum posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's blowout victory against the Rockets.

The 23-year-old has been lights out since returning from the All-Star break, averaging 27 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last two games. He's averaging a career-high in points, rebounds and assists in his fourth year in the NBA. The Celtics are currently fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, so Tatum should continue to hover around 35-40 minutes per game while producing elite numbers across the board.