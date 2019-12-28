Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient night Friday

Tatum totaled 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over Cleveland.

Tatum has been fantastic this season, currently putting up second-round production over his first 29 games. The only issue has been his efficiency from the floor where he is shooting just 42 percent. That was not a concern during the victory as he went 11-of-20 from the field, ending with 30 points. The return of Gordon Hayward should have very little impact on Tatum and he is likely to be a top-40 player, at worst, moving forward.