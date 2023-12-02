Tatum was ejected during the final second of the third quarter of Friday's game against the 76ers.

Tatum was unhappy with the officiating and quickly received back-to-back technical fouls after arguing with the crew. His night finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes. His status for Monday's game against the Pacers won't be in jeopardy.