Tatum amassed 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum couldn't get many shots to fall in the Game 3 loss, and he was absolutely terrible from long range. He only converted one shot beyond the arc out of seven attempts and shot an abysmal 30 percent overall. Tatum led the team in rebounds during what was an uninspired effort from the rest of the supporting cast.