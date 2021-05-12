Tatum scored 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Heat.

Despite heroic efforts from Tatum and Kemba Walker (36 points in 38 minutes), the Celtics lost their third straight game without Jaylen Brown (wrist). Tatum has scored more than 25 points seven times in his last nine contests, averaging 31.4 points, 7.2 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.