Tatum accumulated 34 points (13-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Pacers.

Tatum continued his dominance Friday night with another 30-point scoring performance. He's put up 30-plus points in three of his last four matchups and has contributed across the board over this hot stretch, averaging 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals.