Tatum scored a team-high 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Hawks.

The 22-year-old admitted recently he didn't feel 100 percent recovered from his bout of COVID-19, but Tatum certainly looked to be in peak form Wednesday. It's the third time in 10 February games he's hit for 30 or more points, and over that stretch Tatum is averaging an impressive 24.6 points, 7.0 boards, 6.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals.