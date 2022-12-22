Tatum closed Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pacers with 41 points (13-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes.

It was a heroic effort from Tatum in his return from a one-game absence to attend to a personal matter. The 24-year-old has topped 40 points three times in his last 10 games, averaging 30.2 points, 9.0 boards, 3.4 threes, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch, and Tatum currently sits sixth in the NBA scoring race -- one of only seven players averaging 30 points or better a night.