Tatum closed Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pacers with 41 points (13-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes.
It was a heroic effort from Tatum in his return from a one-game absence to attend to a personal matter. The 24-year-old has topped 40 points three times in his last 10 games, averaging 30.2 points, 9.0 boards, 3.4 threes, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch, and Tatum currently sits sixth in the NBA scoring race -- one of only seven players averaging 30 points or better a night.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not listed on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Returns to team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out for personal reasons Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Delivers game-high 31 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in loss•