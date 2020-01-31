Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Excellent in return
Tatum racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across just 24 minutes in the Celtics' 119-104 win over the Warriors
Tatum (groin) had missed the previous three games. On a 25-minute restriction, Tatum brushed up against his cap and noted in a post-game interview how he was winded throughout the contest. Tatum is likely to step into his full allotment of minutes when the Celtics return to the court on Saturday.
