Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Excels in win with 15 points, nine boards
Tatum posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Mavericks.
Along with Jaylen Broen, the rookie has stepped in effectively to fill the gap left by Gordon Hayward, and though he's one of the less-heralded rookies entering the season, he's outdoing most of them in terms of usage and production. The former Duke standout ranks at least sixth among rookies in scoring average, rebounds per game, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage, blocks per game and minutes per game. HIs output should only increase as he acclimates further to the league's faster pace.
