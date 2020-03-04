Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Expected back Wednesday
Tatum (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Tatum is on track to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday's loss to the Nets due to an illness. Assuming he plays, Tatum will look to pick up where he left off prior to the illness, as he posted averages of 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.4 minutes per game in February.
