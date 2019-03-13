Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Expected to play Thursday

Tatum (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Thursday against the Kings, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Right shoulder soreness prevented Tatum from playing during Monday's loss to the Clippers, but he's expected to be back on the court Thursday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 30.8 minutes. He's struggled from three, however, shooting just 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.