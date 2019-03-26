Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Expected to play Tuesday

Tatum (back) said he plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum is still technically a game-time decision after sitting out Sunday's game against the Spurs with a back contusion, but it looks like his absence will not be extending beyond that. Barring any setbacks between now and tip, expect Tatum to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories