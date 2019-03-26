Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Expected to play Tuesday
Tatum (back) said he plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Tatum is still technically a game-time decision after sitting out Sunday's game against the Spurs with a back contusion, but it looks like his absence will not be extending beyond that. Barring any setbacks between now and tip, expect Tatum to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...