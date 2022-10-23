Tatum ended with 40 points (14-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 win over the Magic.

There have been quite a few standout individual performances in the first days of the 2022-23 NBA season, and this one from Tatum should be right up there with those. The star forward looked efficient and dominant en route to posting his best scoring output of the campaign.