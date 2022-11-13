Tatum accumulated 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

It's not a secret to say that Tatum is one of the best offensive players in the league, but he's been playing at a near-MVP level over the last week. He's surpassed the 30-point mark in each of his last four games and in five of his last six outings, and he also recorded his third double-double across seven games this month. He's averaging an elite line of 33.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in November.