Tatum accumulated 44 points (15-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 overtime win over the Lakers.

Tatum had a brilliant first half, but the team needed late-game heroics from everyone after blowing a huge lead. Tatum drained five three-pointers in 20 attempts on the way to a victory, and he attempted an astonishing 29 shots, which is his season high in that category.