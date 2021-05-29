Tatum delivered 50 points (16-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-15 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Tatum has been carrying the Celtics offensively since Jaylen Brown (wrist) was ruled out for the rest of the season, and the former Duke standout posted a playoff-high scoring output in a game where Boston needed him the most -- he also managed to bounce back following a nine-point effort in Game 2. Aside from posting his second 50-point performance over his last four games, Tatum also became the first player to post two or more games with at least 50 points and not more than one turnover since Kobe Bryant in 2007, and he's now the seventh player to accomplish that feat in the postseason. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points per game in the current series.