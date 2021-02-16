Tatum said Tuesday that he is still dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 following his diagnosis in early January, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Tatum said that he's been feeling a bit short of breath in the 11 games he's played since returning from a COVID-19 diagnosis in late January. Since returning to the floor, the 22-year-old has put up good numbers but struggled a bit with his efficiency -- averaging 24.5 points on 42.7 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 triples per game. In the 10 games prior to his diagnosis, Tatum had been putting up similar numbers but was shooting it better at 45.0 percent from the floor. Tatum missed five games after testing positive but this helps to explain his recent cold stretch in February. Over the last five games, Tatum is shooting just 35.2 percent from the field.