Tatum accumulated 29 points (11-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 38 minutes in the 130-124 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
After a 3-for-15 effort that resulted in nine points Friday, Tatum bounced back in a big way, hitting nearly 70 percent of his shots en route to a 29-point performance. While the Celtics still lost, Tatum has given fantasy managers plenty of reasons to smile, especially over his last eight games. In that span, he is averaging 31.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor.
