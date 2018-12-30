Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in Saturday's win
Tatum tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Tatum finished with a season high assist total while filling up the box score despite a quiet night in the scoring column. He has combined to score just 11 points over the last two tilts, this after scoring 12 points or more in 17 consecutive contests (dating back to Nov. 17). The depth of talent on the roster results in the occasional pedestrian scoring effort from the sophomore, but he's clearly well-rounded enough to make up for those instances.
