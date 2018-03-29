Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in victory
Tatum had 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 victory over Utah.
Tatum continued his recent surge, filling the box score in Wednesday's victory. He has taken his game to another level over the past three weeks, reminiscent of his play from earlier in the season. He would certainly be in the discussion for Rookie of the Year, if not for the spectacular play of both Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell. The Celtics host the East-leading Toronto Raptors on Saturday, in what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals.
