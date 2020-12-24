Tatum registered 30 points (12-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Tatum ended as Boston's second highest-scoring player behind Jaylen Brown, who scored 33 points, while also pacing the team in steals and ending second in rebounds. An absolute stud due to his scoring ability and defined role as one of Boston's go-to players on offense, he will try to build off this performance Friday against the Nets.