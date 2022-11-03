Tatum provided 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Tatum drove the lane and threw down a dunk with six seconds left to tie the game 107-107 and force overtime. It was his second double-double of the season and his six assists and four blocks were both season highs. He's had a bit of trouble with turnovers of late and has 14 over his last three contests, including six Wednesday.