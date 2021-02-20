Tatum tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Tatum has posted a 20-5-5 line now in three straight games while also adding a steal in four straight. In his fourth year, the Duke product has seen his minutes, points and assists increase in each year. In the month of February alone, Tatum is averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.