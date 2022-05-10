Tatum provided 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Monday's 116-108 win over the Bucks.
Tatum co-led Boston in scoring while notching his first double-double of the series. Despite shooting just 37.6 percent from the field thus far against Milwaukee, Tatum continues to confidently launch looks. Missing numerous open threes Monday, the 24-year-old could be due for a scoring explosion. Tatum is averaging 26.0 points per game through eight playoff contests.
