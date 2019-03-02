Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Five steals in win
Tatum produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists across 31 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Wizards on Friday.
Tatum had trouble finding his shot in Friday's win, though he was very productive elsewhere, swiping five steals and grabbing eight boards. His five steals tied a season high (Nov. 9 at Utah), and Tatum has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset even when he's not scoring consistently.
