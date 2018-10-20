Tatum posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and five turnovers across 37 minutes in Friday's 113-101 road loss to the Raptors.

The second year forward led Boston with his 37 minutes of play and was second in shot attempts. Anyone concerned that the return of Gordon Hayward would limit Tatum's scoring opportunities can now relax. Tatum has averaged 16.5 shot attempts through two games. Toronto's aggressive switching defense proved effective, limiting Boston to 40.4 percent from the field Friday night. The Celtics now travel to New York to face the Knicks for the second of back-to-back road games.