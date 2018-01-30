Tatum posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie shot over 50.0 percent for the first time in the last six contests, leading to his best scoring total since Christmas Day against the Wizards. Tatum's offensive contributions have fluctuated considerably in January, as he's scored in single digits on four occasions and has just 10 and 11 points in two other instances. The 19-year-old has garnered more consistency on the glass, as he's hauled in at least five rebounds in eight of 11 contests during the month. If he begins to even out his shooting performances, lines like Monday's will become commonplace once again.