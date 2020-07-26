Tatum posted 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 win over the Suns in Orlando.

IF Tatum was worried about close contact during bubble gameplay, it didn't show on Sunday. Tatum's well-documented aggression was on full display against the Suns, as he stood up to DeAndre Ayton and left Phoenix flat-footed with his floor-stretching perimeter shooting. If Tatum stays hot, the stacked Celtics have an excellent chance to go deep in the playoffs.