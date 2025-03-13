Tatum (knee) provided 33 points (12-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

After missing Monday's game against Utah with right knee tendinopathy, Tatum recorded his 26th game of the season with at least 30 points while flirting with what could've been his third triple-double of the campaign. The All-Star forward has averaged 28.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 38.0 minutes over nine games since the All-Star break. With the 47-19 Celtics appearing unlikely to catch the East-leading Cavaliers for the top seed in the conference, it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston continue to monitor Tatum's knee down the stretch of the year.