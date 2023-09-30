Tatum opted not to undergo surgery on his left wrist and instead got a cortisone shot earlier this offseason, and is now feeling "really good", Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.
Tatum had been dealing with a left wrist injury throughout last postseason but appears to have fully recovered without surgery heading into the 2023-24 season. The superstar forward could see more primary ball-handling duties this year due to the departure of Marcus Smart.
