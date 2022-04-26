Tatum produced 29 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 116-112 victory over Brooklyn.
Finishing with a team-high 29, Tatum also led the Celtics in three-pointers made and plus-minus -- logging a plus-10. The best producer in the series, Tatum averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds across Boston's four victories.
