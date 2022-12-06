Tatum supplied 31 points (11-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 116-110 victory over Toronto.

It's not a surprise to see Tatum carrying the Celtics on offense, but he has been making a significant effort on the glass of late. He's now pulled down 10 or more rebounds in four straight contests for the first time since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign. The former Duke star has recorded six double-doubles over his last 10 outings and is averaging 29.1 points with 9.6 rebounds per game during that span.